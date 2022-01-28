13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something to do in Las Vegas? Look no further. Below are 13 Things happening in town this week:

1. Take a step back in time and learn something new about the city we all love with Las Vegas Walking Tours. Kelly Fairchild shares his passion for local history during the two-hour tour that begins in front of the Plaza Hotel. You can book the Downtown Las Vegas tour of Fremont Street or the 21+ tour, "Fremont After Dark." Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 4 to 10. Dates and details are at Las Vegas Walking Tours' website here.

2. Majestic Repertory Theatre throws it way back to the '90s with "The Craft: An Unauthorized Musical Parody," headlined by Katie Marie Jones (Mondays Dark, Vegas Golden Knights) and Caitlin Ary (BAZ). Taking a comic swing at the 1996 cult horror film, the show follows four teen girls who cope with the nightmares of high school life by forming a coven and rocking out to a soundtrack of '80s and '90s goth/rock hits — complete with an all-woman live band. Audiences are encouraged to dress in their "Hot Topic witchy best" for this immersive musical experience. The show runs Jan. 20 through March 13, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 and VIP cabaret seating is $40. Get tickets here.

3. Laugh your way through Failed to Render’s hybrid comedy show where comedians will perform live, in-person and in the virtual realm. Comedians Drew Marks, Cory “Showtime” Robinson, Tommy Sinbazo, and Mateen Stewart will all be featured as avatars in the metaverse for fans to watch at home, all while simultaneously performing live at StarBase Las Vegas. Tickets for Saturday, Jan. 29 start at $10. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

4. Take a short trip out of the city and witness the annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival this Friday through Sunday. Each morning, more than 35 hot air balloons will rise into the desert skies from the Oasis Golf Club. If you're not an early bird, you can still catch the evening "Night Glow - Candlestick Show" launching from the Casablanca Resort. The event is free and family-friendly. Find out more here.

5. Stick with the Dancing: Funny Stories from my Childhood is a new, one-man show from Pauly Shore. The actor and comedian intimately talks about his life, career, ups and downs, growing up at The Comedy Store, Beverly Hills high school, MTV days, opening for Sam Kinison, Playboy Mansion. This is not traditional stand-up comedy. Tickets for Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Space start at $20. The show starts at 8 p.m.

6. The Henderson Silver Knights play the Colorado Eagles this Friday and Saturday at Orleans Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. for both games. Get tickets here.

7. Grab those ripped-up plaid shirts, bandanas and overalls, it's time for the annual Hillbilly Ball at Remedy's Conestoga in Henderson on Saturday, Jan. 29. Enjoy live music, drink specials, and a costume contest with prizes for the best lookin' hillbilly. The event is 21+ with no cover charge.

8. Iconic house DJ and producer Claude VonStroke begins his residency at DISCOPUSSY on Saturday, Jan. 29. He'll kick things off with support from DJ Shaun, Dollar$ and Flashgang. The club is open from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Make table reservations and guest list inquiries here.

9. Downtown Summerlin invites its visitors to enjoy Billy Joel Piano Performances in advance of his show at Allegiant Stadium. His music will be played by professional pianists at the Arroyo Dining Area (between True Food Kitchen and JING), on Saturdays and Valentine's Day now through Feb. 19.

10. The work of British photographer Cig Harvey is on display as the inaugural exhibit of FAS44, A.K.A. FreyBoy Art Salon at 4044 Dean Martin Drive. The exhibit will feature 61 pieces by Harvey, a photographer known for her ability to showcase the magic in the mundane with surreal images of nature and family. The show will be on view Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then by appointment through Feb. 26. Call 702-735-8322 for more information.

11. Celebrate Lunar New Year with celebratory lion dances at Palace Station and Red Rock Casino. Tuesday, Feb. 1 the dance at Palace Station begins at the North Valet entrance and will roam the entire casino floor. Red Rock's celebration happens Saturday, Feb. 5 beginning at the Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill.

12. "Imbibe and ride" is the motto at LIFTOFF, the new panoramic sky ride experience at Area 15. Start off with specialty libations and refreshments in the LIFTOFF Lounge before you ascend to desert airspace and "step into the helix for an open-air balloon ride taking you up 130-feet high." Those who can brave the height will be rewarded with a 360-degree view of the Las Vegas Strip — and beyond. The ride opens Thursday, Feb. 3 and tickets start at $18 for adults. Check out ride times and ticket packages here.

13. Kick off the NHL All-Star weekend celebration with the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The party starts Thursday, Feb. 3 with interactive hockey games, special appearances by NHL alumni, and the highly anticipated Mascot Showdown. NHL mascots including VGK's Chance will show off their hockey skills in a "friendly, but fierce competition." Tickets for all four days are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, students, and members of the military. Find out more here.

