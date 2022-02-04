13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Feb.4-10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something to do in Las Vegas? Look no further. Below are 13 Things happening in town this week:

1. Designed to bring prosperity and luck to all who visit, the “Eye of the Tiger” display at the Bellagio Botanical Gardens takes guests into a world of legend and myth through a blend of Asian culture and Western ideology. The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and completely free to visit. You have until March 5 to see it before the display is changed.

2. Indulge in a special Lunar New Year prix fixe menu at Hakkasan Las Vegas, Feb. 9 through 13. Dishes include the Trio happiness dim sum platter, Salt crust fortune baked chicken, Wok-fried wild sea bass, and Stir-fry Wagyu beef and bone marrow with Osmanthus soy, accompanied by Buddha's delight and XO sauce lobster egg fried rice. For dessert, there's a gold tiger striped orange dark chocolate "firecracker" with mandarin sorbet. Two specialty cocktails, the King of Fujian and the Yellow Dragon, are available to pair with your meal. Dinner is $128 per person, for a minimum of two guests. Reservations can be made here.

3. Treat yourself and the special ladies in your life to an upscale Galentine's Day brunch (and "bottomless bubbles") at The Stirling Club on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. The event promises Instagrammable photo opportunities including a neon Champagne wall, plus a Charlotte Tillbury makeup bar. Cost is $99 per person. Reservations can be made through the Stirling Club here.

4. Community events are back at Fergusons Downtown. Pour in the Alley returns on Saturday, Feb. 5 with a focus on all things bourbon, featuring live music, educational experiences, tasty treats, as well as more than 10 brands to discover and over 15 spirits to try at The Yard at Fergusons Downtown. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and tickets start at $55. Tickets and more information here.

5. Container Park's Second Sunday is moving up a week because of the Super Bowl. Head downtown on Sunday, Feb. 6 for local creators and live entertainment, including performances by Paige Overton and Dance Cats, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

6. Tim Allen is performing at the Mirage Hotel and Casino on Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. on both nights. Tickets range from $71.91 to $91.91. Face masks are required. Must be 16 years old or over to attend. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn more or buy tickets on mirage.mgmresorts.com.

7. Ludacris is live at Drais nightclub at the Cromwell hotel-casino on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and $60. Lil Baby is live on Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $75 and $100. Learn more on draisgroup.com.

8. Former NFL superstar Marshawn Lynch is the guest bartender at Eight Lounge at Resorts World on Friday, Feb. 4. Cocktails will feature his new tequila, Tromba. On Sunday, Feb. 6, NFL Hall-of-Famer Charles Woodson hosts a Pro Bowl viewing party, featuring cocktails made with Woodson Bourbon Whiskey. Eight Lounge opens at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

9. The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails hosts the launch of The Producer Mezcal by DJ Swizz Beatz on Saturday, Feb. 5. The party is open to the public from 7 to 10 p.m. Swizz Beatz will sign records for the first hour. During the party, The Barbershop bar will be open to public to sample and experience cocktails made with The Producer Mezcal, and New Masters featuring Reyon Harrold will perform two live jazz sets.

10. Tickets for Rex Orange County at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. The British singer-songwriter will perform on Friday May 27. The one-night-only performance is part of his North American tour following the recent announcement of his new album, "WHO CARES?" Once they go on sale, tickets will be available for purchase at the hotel's website here.

11. This week's Mondays Dark at The Space features the music of Motown and benefits Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. You can attend in person or stream the show on Monday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

12. Wednesday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and PT's Taverns is celebrating with $10 pepperoni pizzas all day at select kitchen locations. Get there during happy hour (5 to 7 p.m. and midnight to 2 p.m.) for a a 50% discount on wines by the glass, premium spirits and all craft and import beer. Participating kitchens include SG Bar, Sierra Gold, Sean Patrick’s, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Gold and PT’s Pub & Place.

13. The Dam Short Film Festival kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 10. Organizers promise the 140 films selected represent "one of our best lineups yet." This year's festival "remains COVID-friendly and more accessible than ever before." The virtual festival will offer viewers an on-demand experience, and tickets can be purchased for an entire household rather than per person. Cost is $140 for the entire festival, or $14 for individual program blocs. Purchase tickets here and view the full festival catalog here. The festival runs through Feb. 13.

