13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: April 7-14, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you're planning a night out on the Las Vegas Strip or a weekend with friends, there's always something to do in Las Vegas. Here are 13 Things you might want to add to your to-do list this week:

Featured

Las Vegas Trike Adventures

Explore the Las Vegas valley like you never have before on a Vegas Trike Adventure. Your adventure starts at the family-owned tour company just west of the Las Vegas Strip. First, pass by iconic landmarks before the tour heads out west toward Red Rock, where you will feel an awesome sense of freedom on the open road. Enjoy several stops and photo-ops along the way, including the historic town of Blue Diamond and a stunning view of the Red Rock Mountains. Locals can book online with the code TRIKEFUN22 and receive 20% off, now though the end of June.

Vintage Market Days at Downtown Summerlin

Vintage Market Days are back this weekend on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Hunt for treasures among the one-of-a-kind antiques, retro and vintage finds. The event starts Friday, April 8 and runs through Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets from $10 to $15 can be purchased at the gate.