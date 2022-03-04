13 Action News hosting 'If You Give A Child A Book' drive textathon Friday March 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans helping Nevadans one page at a time.

One of the biggest keys to helping our community is one of the easiest: simply putting a book in a child’s hands.

And now it’s never been easier.

13 Action News is holding an ALL DAY textathon, yes a TEXTathon, for the Scripps Howard Foundation’s “If You Give A Child A Book” drive to benefit Spread the Word Nevada.

Last August, you helped us raise over $8,800 to help kids in our community.

Just like last time, the money raised stays here in Southern Nevada and by the magic or corporate matches... your donations snowball in value!

So be sure to tune in on March 4 and be prepared to text KTNV to 345-345 or visit ktnv.com/giveabook.