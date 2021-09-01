THANK YOU: Las Vegas helps raise $8.8K in 'If You Give A Child A Book' fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans helping Nevadans one book at a time.

One of the biggest keys to helping our community is one of the easiest: Simply putting a book in a child’s hands.

And 133 donors pitched in $8,846 to buy culturally relevant books during our first-ever TEXTathon fundraiser.

Thank you to everyone who contributed in any way to the Scripps Howard Foundation’s “If You Give A Child A Book” drive to benefit Spread the Word Nevada.

The money raised will stay here in Southern Nevada.