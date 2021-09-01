Watch
THANK YOU: Las Vegas helps raise $8.8K in 'If You Give A Child A Book' fundraiser

Nevadans helping Nevadans one book at a time.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 16:39:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans helping Nevadans one book at a time.

One of the biggest keys to helping our community is one of the easiest: Simply putting a book in a child’s hands.

And 133 donors pitched in $8,846 to buy culturally relevant books during our first-ever TEXTathon fundraiser.

Thank you to everyone who contributed in any way to the Scripps Howard Foundation’s “If You Give A Child A Book” drive to benefit Spread the Word Nevada.

The money raised will stay here in Southern Nevada.

Every $5 you donate buys 1 book for a child in need.