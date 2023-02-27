Las Vegas pool season starts this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's almost time to celebrate with some fun in the sun because valley casinos and resorts are kicking off pool season this week. Here's a look at what they have in store and when certain locations are set to open.

The Mirage

The Mirage Hotel and Casino's Main Pool and the Private Oasis Pool will open on March 2 for guests with reservations. The Bare Pool lounge will open to guests over 21 years old who have reservations on March 16. The Paradise Cafe and poolside bar will open on March 10.

Brain Trust Agency

Mandalay Bay - Daylight Beach Club

Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay will reopen on Friday, March 10. Opening weekend will feature music by Jaime Da Great on March 10, Kid Funk on March 11 and DJ Sincere on March 12.

The beach club will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Daylight Beach Club

Cosmopolitan - Boulevard Pool, Marquee Dayclub, and Dive In movies

The Boulevard Pool is officially open at the Cosmopolitan. You can make reservations in advance here.

The Boulevard Pool will also host this year's edition of Dive In Movies. Every Monday from May 22 to September 11, you can watch movies at the pool's 65-foot digital marquee. General admission is $15 but $10 for locals. Hotel guests, first responders, and members of the military can get in for free with a valid ID. You can see this year's schedule below:

May 22 - Ratatouille

May 29 - Aquaman

June 5 - Finding Nemo

June 12 - The Goonies

June 19 - Elvis

June 26 - Luca

July 3 - Top Gun: Maverick

July 10 - Crazy Rich Asians

July 17 - Jurassic World Dominion

July 24 - Moana

July 31 - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Aug. 7 - The Parent Trap

Aug. 14 - Black Adam

Aug. 21 - Footloose

Aug. 28 - Pulp Fiction

Sept. 4 - Crazy Stupid Love

Sept. 11 - Grease

Cosmopolitan

Marquee Dayclub will kick off their pool party season on March 3.

The opening weekend entertainment lineup includes DJs Greg Lopez on March 3, Mike Attack on March 4, and Escobar on March 5.

The Venetian - TAO Beach Dayclub

Tao Beach Dayclub will open on March 3.

They'll be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

They'll also be open on Thursdays starting March 16.

Opening weekend will include performances by Amiri Paul on March 3, Lema on March 4, and Phoreyz on March 5.

Tickets start at $20.

Tao Group Hospitality

MGM Grand - Wet Republic

Wet Republic at the MGM Grand opens on March 3.

They'll be on Friday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

The club will be open on Mondays starting March 13 and on Thursdays starting March 16.

Opening weekend entertainment includes DJ Shift on March 3, Jeff Retro on March 4, and Mikey Francis on March 5.

Mike Kirschbaum

Aria - LIQUID Pool Lounge

The LIQUID Pool Lounge at the Aria is set to open on March 10.

They'll be open Wednesday to Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Sam Marshall

Circus Circus Splash Zone And Pool

Circus Circus will reopen its splash zone and pools on March 2.

The splash zone includes two pools, a splash pad with spill buckets and water cannons, and a 50-foot slide tower.

The pool will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children under six years old must be accompanied by an adult and all slide participants must be at least 42 inches tall to ride.

Circus Circus

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Spa

The JW Marriott resort pool will open on March 13.

Hotel guests have access to the pool for free.

For non-hotel guests, it's $12 to $22 per adult and $6 to $12 per child that's six to 15 years old.

Children five and under are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

There is a maximum of three children per adult.

You can also rent a cabana starting at $175.