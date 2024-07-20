Police seek 3 men, woman in northeast Las Vegas homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for four suspects wanted in a Friday night homicide in the northeast part of Las Vegas.

Vegas homicide

At 7:55 p.m., police got a call about a shooting near 4700 Arid Ave., which is part of the Liberty Village apartment complex.



A man in his 30s or 40s was walking south on Arid Ave. when he became involved in an "altercation" with three men and a woman, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was shot and the four suspects fled through the apartment complex, but police don't know where. Officers on the scene gave medical attention to the victim until paramedics arrived, but the man died on the scene.

Police are investigating, but people who live in the area can get into their homes.