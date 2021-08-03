Watch
Local News

Actions

Police investigate homicide on Flamingo Road near Arville Street

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 3:55 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 19:15:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide in south Las Vegas, on Flamingo Road near Arville Street.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is scheduled to share an update around 5:15 p.m. 13 Action News has a crew on the way and will provide updated information as soon as it is available.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Area near the homicide scene:

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH