These peel-and-stick floor tiles are 10% off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering replacing flooring in your home, Amazon is currently offering 10% off a popular brand of peel-and-stick floor tiles.

These Lucida Surfaces Luxury Vinyl Flooring Tiles come in 13 colors/styles, from white for bedrooms, kitchen and bathrooms to honey, chestnut, almond and more for all the rooms in your home, including living rooms and entryways. They offer a wood or marble look, depending on the color and style you choose.

About The Deal

Each tile is 2 millimeters thick and measures 6 by 36 inches. You can purchase a single tile for between $2.99-$4.99 depending on the color, or a box of 36 tiles for around $90. To save 10% on the 36-count, just clip the available coupon before adding them to your cart and. Your total for one box, which covers 54 square feet, will cost around $82.

The tiles are scratch-resistant, waterproof, easy to clean and come with a 10-year residential or five-year commercial warranty. They are made with micro-bevel edges and HD film prints, which create the look of real wood floors. Along with being waterproof, they have an IXPE integrated sound reduction underlayment that reduces sound.

If you’re not sure which color you would like, you can also order a box of five sample wood-look tiles for $5.99.

How To Install The Tiles

The tiles are peel-and-stick, so they are incredibly easy to install, even for those with no previous experience installing floors.

The first step is to thoroughly clean your sub-floor, which is the bottom-most structure of the floor (mostly likely plywood). You will then need to ensure you have a leveled surface. Simply remove the sticker from the back of the plank. Then, press the plank down and ensure it sticks firmly.

It is important to note that the flooring is considered permanent. While the tiles can be removed, it will not be particularly easy. The adhesive on the tiles will likely leave a sticky residue on the previous flooring.

Benefits and Cautions

The tiles are one of the most popular flooring items on Amazon, with a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars and more than 900 reviews. Most reviewers say the tiles are quick and easy to install, stick well and are of good quality.

One reviewer said that they were hesitant to buy flooring online, but are thrilled with the purchase, mentioning that it took just a few hours to install. Of course, the installation time depends on the size of the room you’re using the flooring for, so it will vary.

There are a few negative reviews. They mostly complain that the colors they wanted, based on a sample pack purchase, were no longer available. Some also say the samples came unlabeled. There are also other issues, like the planks lifting up at the seams. Keep in mind that installation is likely the key to making the tiles work correctly, so it is important to follow directions.

It is also a good idea to order more than one box at a time, but also make sure you measure multiple times to ensure you’re purchasing the correct amount. Shipping is free. However, if you order too many or the wrong color and have to return the tiles because they don’t work for you, you will have to pay return shipping costs — and the boxes of tiles weigh 41 pounds apiece.

Another Option

If you decide against these tiles or are simply in need of a different color or style, Amazon has a handful of similar tiles as well, although many are sourced from the same company.

One of the other available brands is Dotfloor. These Dotfloor Vinyl Planks Flooring Tiles are priced at $100 and one box of 14 pieces covers 30.88 square feet. While the colors are more limited than the Lucida Surfaces tiles, they are waterproof, anti-stain and anti-dog scratch.

