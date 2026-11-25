LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision happened around 3:41 a.m. on West Flamingo Road near South Arville Street.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing Flamingo Road outside a marked or implied crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle traveling west on Flamingo Road.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Rosalba Ochoa, 71, did not remain at the scene but was later located and arrested on hit-and-run-related charges, according to police.

Impairment is not suspected in the collision, which police said remains under investigation.