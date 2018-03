Panda Express and Serving Our Kids are teaming up for a fundraiser on March 16.

All you have to do is show a special flyer during purchase and 20 percent of your purchase will go to support Serving Our Kids Foundation.

Click here to print out the flyer or you can show flyer on phone to Panda Express employees.

Also, if you are placing an online order, use the promo code SOKFUNDRAISER when checking out.

Serving our Kids Foundation is dedicated to feeding and serving the needs of Clark County Homeless and at-risk children.