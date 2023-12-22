NYC house used in 'Home Alone 2' now for sale

Are you looking for a four-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse centrally located in New York City that has been used to snag bad guys? If so, there is a listing for you.

The home used in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" is for sale at the listing price of $6.7 million. It had its open house last week.

Unlike during the movie, when the home was under construction, the home now has completed floors and ceilings. In the movie, the home belonged to lead character Kevin McAllister's uncle Rob.

McAllister broke into the home and used it in an effort to stifle two burglars — the Sticky Bandits — that he encountered two years earlier in "Home Alone."

"A formal foyer and wide grand staircase invite 'oohs' and 'aahs' while connecting everyone to both the entertaining spaces as well as the heart of the home," Vandenberg, the company listing the townhouse, wrote. "Boasting 18 feet of width, the four-bedroom, four full and one half-bath townhouse is generously appointed – not only with a beautiful chef’s kitchen, gorgeous moldings, high ceilings, rich walnut floors, and two sets of bay windows – but also with an array of integrated A/V system options, so much organized storage capacity, and two private outdoor spaces."

SEE MORE: Dress worn by Princess Diana sells for new record of $1.14 million

The home is quite spacious, and not just by New York City standards. It has four floors and a cellar combining for 4,776 square feet of space.

According to Zillow, the home last sold in 2009 for $4.7 million.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com