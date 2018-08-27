VIDEO: Fan jumps on stage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

A fan jumped on stage at the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert on Sunday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

The incident was caught on camera by fans in the audience.

The man began running towards the singers but did not get very far. Back-up dancers and security were able to stop him before he reached Beyonce and Jay-Z.

According to a statement, the fan was drunk and Jay-Z decided not to press charges.

No one was hurt in the incident.