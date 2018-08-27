VIDEO: Fan jumps on stage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

Joyce Lupiani
5:52 AM, Aug 27, 2018
4 hours ago

A fan jumped on stage during a concert by Beyonce and Jay-Z in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday night.

KTNV
The incident was caught on camera by fans in the audience.

The man began running towards the singers but did not get very far. Back-up dancers and security were able to stop him before he reached Beyonce and Jay-Z.

According to a statement, the fan was drunk and Jay-Z decided not to press charges.

No one was hurt in the incident. 

