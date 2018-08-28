Turning your passion into a profession and making big money as social media influencer

It's one of the hottest careers for 2018. A job with no office, no boss and no limits.

Lee Abbamonte is a social media influencer. Although he prefers not to be called that.

12 years ago, Abbamonte decided to quit his regular job and turn his love of travel into a business.

At 32, he became the youngest American to have travelled to every country in the world.

He's now paid by some of the biggest international brands like BMW and Bank of America.

Abbamonte says he doesn't want to be called a social media influencer though because he worked very hard to get where he is now, building relationships and getting a graduate degree.

He says that the industry is always looking for fresh faces with unique voices. Some of the top social media influencers are making millions of dollars each year.

But, Abbamonte says most people shouldn't quit their day job until they have a reason to.