Teens appear to eat Tide Pods as part of social media challenge

Katherine Jarvis
10:07 AM, Jan 11, 2018
Doctors and parents are concerned about a social media joke about eating Tide Pods has become reality.

It involves teens appearing to eat the laundry detergent pods and posting pictures and videos on social media. Photos show the pods being used as pizza toppings or sushi and a bowl of them mixed with bleach for breakfast.

On a related note, someone made a Tide Pod sushi that is actually edible and doesn't have bleach, bringing the fad to another level.  

