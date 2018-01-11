Teens appear to eat Tide Pods as part of social media challenge

Doctors and parents are concerned that a social media joke about eating Tide Pods has become reality.

It involves teens appearing to eat the laundry detergent pods and posting pictures and videos on social media. Photos show the pods being used as pizza toppings or sushi and a bowl of them mixed with bleach for breakfast.

tide pods are the best thing ever to go on pizza🤤 pic.twitter.com/oA7MYTVuLs — 𖤐₆⁶₆𖤐 (@MoonEmojii) December 31, 2017

Yummy TIDE POD TACOS! MMM don't they look delicious!? Watch how to make them: https://t.co/4ZWIBIoqnL pic.twitter.com/wcyYvjUyxb — Matthew 2018 (@MatthewLush) January 7, 2018

On a related note, someone made a Tide Pod sushi that is actually edible and doesn't have bleach, bringing the fad to another level.

Some genius made Tide Pod sushi you can actually eat https://t.co/2gNCerp5Ky pic.twitter.com/QN0YVvMdR4 — Mashable (@mashable) January 11, 2018