Just call him your "friendly Vatican Spider-Man."

A scene shown earlier today shows a man dressed in a full, skin-tight, Spider-Man costume sat in the VIP section during an address by Pope Francis.

Spider-Man gave the Pope his very own Spider-Man mask at the end.

The man behind the mask is Mattia Villardita from Italy.

The 27-year-old was given a place in the VIP section because of his work dressing up in superhero costumes and visiting sick children in hospitals.