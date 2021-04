Actor John Corbett will be getting back into his old role as "Aidan Shaw" in the reboot of "Sex And The City."

The new series titled "And Just Like That" will take place in New York, featuring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

John Corbett says he's excited about the new show but how his character fits into Carrie's present life is still unknown.

Producers say Kim Cattrall will not be returning in her role as Samantha Jones.

The new series is slated for HBO Max.