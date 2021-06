LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak stopped by for a beer in Henderson over the weekend.

Sisolak was calling out Colorado's governor for tweeting a video saying he would rather have a cold one in his state rather than whatever we have here in Nevada.

But of course, it’s all for fun and games as each governor is supporting their home NHL team as the Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 playoffs.