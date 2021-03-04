Menu

Watch
Now Trending

Actions

'Tiger King' releasing new tell-all memoir

items.[0].videoTitle
"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is releasing a new tell-all memoir. Exotic rose to fame as the subject of Netflix's popular documentary "Tiger King."
Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 15:56:53-05

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is releasing a new tell-all memoir.

Exotic rose to fame as the subject of Netflix's popular documentary "Tiger King."

The former zoo-owner wrote the memoir while serving a 22-year federal prison sentence over a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, big cat rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The book, titled "Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir," will include passages about his troubled upbringing and dangerous rivals with other animal-keepers.

The book is set to hit stores on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018