'Tiger King' releasing new tell-all memoir

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is releasing a new tell-all memoir.

Exotic rose to fame as the subject of Netflix's popular documentary "Tiger King."

The former zoo-owner wrote the memoir while serving a 22-year federal prison sentence over a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, big cat rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The book, titled "Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir," will include passages about his troubled upbringing and dangerous rivals with other animal-keepers.

The book is set to hit stores on Nov. 9.