IHOP gets ready to roll out Milkshake Monday promotion

IHOP is trying to capitalize on a viral moment the restaurant had with Adam Sandler.

A hostess recently shared video of herself telling the comedian it would be a long wait to be seated.

She says she didn't recognize him because he was wearing a mask.

Sandler then left the restaurant.

He wrote on Twitter he didn't leave because of the wait, he left because the hostess told him the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to milkshakes.

Whether that is true or not, IHOP is using the moment to create an all you can drink "milkshake Monday" promotion.

It's only valid at its Long Island, New York locations.