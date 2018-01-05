Iguanas freezing, falling out of trees in Florida

Current
Partly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
Partly Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
When people think of iguanas they think tropical climates, palm trees, and humidity – snow and freezing temperatures are rarely mentioned.
The exception is when a huge storm hits usually warm climates and brings unexpectedly cold temperatures.The cold temperatures in Florida this week have caused iguanas to freeze and fall from trees.
That's right, it's practically snowing iguanas.
They may not actually be dead though. Iguanas are coldblooded animals. When the temperature falls below 50 degrees, they become sluggish. When it falls below 40, they become immobile. That's whey they start falling out of trees.
That does not necessarily mean they are dead. If the sun reaches them, they will most likely warm up and start moving again.
Iguanas are not the only animals being affected.
There are also reports of sea turtles off the coasts of Texas and Florida that are "cold stunned." A cold stunned sea turtle is one that has become hypothermic due to cold weather, according to the National Park Service.
According to SeaTurtles.org, nearly 1,000 turtles have washed up on Texas coast so far.
More scenes from the #TexasCoast where @TexasGameWarden and other coastal partners are rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles.— TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) January 4, 2018
Here's why https://t.co/N8oLijBArR#txwx pic.twitter.com/To06K88pYl
When the bay water in Florida gets too cold sea turtles freeze and float. My grandma and some of her buddies went and rescued some of them. How cute is this pic.twitter.com/7caDP9CH2h— Kathryn Doss (@katdoss3) January 4, 2018
On the Texas coast, #seaturtles are washing up on the beach due to cold weather. Nearly 1,000 cold stunned sea turtles have been rescued in the past month. Find a stranded sea turtle? Call 1-866-TURTLE-5. https://t.co/RjElsoZmcc pic.twitter.com/xOVS84kxnR— TIRN (@SeaTurtles_org) January 4, 2018
Abnormally cold temperatures in Florida have caused iguanas to freeze and fall from trees.
A few questionable items, including a replica rifle umbrella, made their way through McCarran International Airport in 2017 before TSA…
Whenever you complain about the blistering hot Las Vegas summers, remember, other parts of the country have to deal with snowstorms.