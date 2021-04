Goldfish crackers are turning up the heat as it is teaming up with Frank's RedHot brand for a limited-edition spicy cracker.

Campbell snacks, which owns Goldfish crackers, says the new snack comes after it received 35,000 requests for a hot and spicy flavor.

You can expect to see the red-hot crackers on store shelves across the U.S. in May.

Campbell snacks says you can also expect to see Goldfish in additional unique flavors in the near future.