Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? Guac apparently.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his tequila brand Teremana have launched "Guac on The Rock."

Their mission is to encourage people to support local restaurants.

From May 1 through 5, Teremana will reimburse diners for their guacamole purchase

As you know, guac is extra.

The guacamole must be purchased with a Teremana cocktail to qualify.