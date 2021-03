DC Comics and Marvel are fighting it out for viewers this weekend.

Both releasing highly anticipated films at the same time.

Right now you can stream Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" on HBO Max.

Heads up that movie is four hours long!

Meanwhile, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is available on Disney+.

You'll be able to watch six episodes of the Marvel series.

This follows the extremely popular "Wandavision" Marvel series, which is also available now on Disney+.