LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're a superfan of "Grey's Anatomy" you could get paid just for binge-watching the show.

The company NiceRx is looking for someone willing to watch every episode.

You'll track how many patients' lives were saved and which doctors saved them.

In exchange, you'll get a $1,000, a full box set of the show and a year's subscription to Netflix.

It will take more than 272 hours to watch all the episodes.