A popular chef with restaurants in Las Vegas has a surprising new food specialty.

Bobby Flay says he is a cat person and it's time for them to get some attention.

Flay has designed a nutritionally balanced menu for cats.

His 6-year-old furry friend Nacho has his paws into the project too.

The new Bobby Flay brand is called Made By Nacho in honor of his cat.

Some of the proceeds will go to the Everycat Health Foundation and will also support the best friends animal society's no-kill shelter.