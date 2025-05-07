Zoox recalls self-driving robotaxis for software updates after crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Zoox, an autonomous vehicle company from Amazon, is issuing a recall of its self-driving robotaxis to update software after a crash in Las Vegas last month.

According to a report from Reuters, the company is recalling 270 self-driving vehicles after a robotaxi was involved in a crash with a passenger car on April 8. The robotxai was unoccupied and there were no injuries.

Zoox issued the voluntary recall on Tuesday. A report has been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration describing the crash and the nature of the defect.

"The incident involved a passenger car quickly approaching the lane where our purpose-built robotaxi was traveling. Anticipating that the passenger car would proceed forward, the Zoox robotaxi slowed down and steered to the right. Instead, the car came to a stop, fully yielding to the Zoox robotaxi and remaining in the shoulder lane. The Zoox robotaxi braked hard, but contact was unavoidable," Zoox said in its recall announcement.

According to Zoox, the root cause of the crash had to do with the vehicle's software.

Immediately following the crash, Zoox says it stopped its operations to conduct a safety review. "After analysis and rigorous testing," Zoox says it developed an update to remedy the problem.

The company adds that all of its vehicles on the road today have been updated.