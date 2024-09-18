Zion National Park temporarily closing parking lots for re-striping

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTNV) — If you're planning on visiting Zion National Park over the next couple of weeks, you might need to find another place to park.

Today, rangers announced the Zion Canyon Visitor Center parking lot will temporarily close for re-striping on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Visitors should plan to park in Springdale and take the free Springdale Shuttle into the park.

The visitor center parking lot will reopen in stages throughout the day as work is completed.

A few smaller parking areas will also be re-striped. That will be at the following locations.



Friday, Sept. 20 - Weeping Rock, Emerald Pools Horse Corral, West Rim Trailhead, and Temple of Sinawava

Monday, Sept. 23 - Tunnel East (Canyon Overlook), Zion Lodge Visitor Parking

Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Kolob Canyons Visitor Center, Taylor Creek Trailhead, South Fork, Kolob Canyons Overlook

As the weather cools down, visitors can also expect increased traffic throughout the park.