Zion National Park hosting lotteries for Angels Landing hiking permits

SPRINGDALE, UTAH (KTNV) — Hikers who want to take on Angels Landing will have the chance to win a permit in one of four season lotteries.

On Monday, National Park Service officials announced the dates for those lotteries, which you can see listed below.



For hikes between March 1 and May 31, the lottery opens on Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. and closes on Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Permits are scheduled to be issued on Jan. 25.

For hikes between June 1 and Aug. 31, the lottery opens on April 1 at 8 a.m. and closes on April 20 at 11:59 p.m. Permits are scheduled to be issued on April 25.

For hikes between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, the lottery opens on July 1 at 8 a.m. and closes on July 20 at 11:59 p.m. Permits are scheduled to be issued on July 25.

For hikes between Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, 2025, the lottery opens on Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. and closes on Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Permits are scheduled to be issued on Oct. 25.

If you miss out on those lotteries, they will also have day-of lotteries. You can apply for a permit the day before your planned hike. The lottery opens every day at 12:01 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. Mountain Time. On the day you apply, rangers said you will be notified at 4 p.m. on whether or not you were granted that permit.

According to park rangers, the lottery program began in 2022 in an effort to reduce crowds and congestion on the trail. Since 2022, nearly 400,000 permits have been issued to hikers. The hike is 5.4 miles round-trip and the hike is estimated to take about four hours to complete.

Starting next year, Zion National Park will also change campground fees and start using a new online reservation system for canyoneering, backpacking, camping, and other wilderness permits.

