Zion National Park announces winter shuttle, facility schedules

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTNV) — As the seasons change, the operating schedules at Zion National Park change as well.

According to the National Park Service, fall personal vehicle access to Zion Canyon will start on Monday, Nov. 27. However, visitors should plan for limited parking. When parking in Zion Canyon is full, rangers may temporarily close the road. Shuttle service will resume from Dec. 22 through Dec. 31 and during those 10 days, visitors won't be allowed to drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

After Dec. 31, shuttle service will be closed for the season. Visitors can drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive starting on Jan. 1, 2024. Shuttle service will resume in the spring. However, as of Thursday morning, specific dates haven't been announced.

Big Bend (shuttle stop eight) is temporarily closed due to construction. It's so rangers can resolve significant cracking in concrete on the edges of the paved area at Big Bend. The park is scheduled to reopen Big Bend in Spring 2024.

Rangers have reopened Kolob Canyons Road, which has been under construction since September. Back in March, rangers spotted a depressed area on the road and closed it as a precaution. Then, the road started to collapse. Repairs included excavating unstable materials and reinforcing the road's base to a depth of eight feet, repaving more than 6,000 square feet of pavement, and installing ditches, gutter, and curbs to drain the road more effectively.

The South Campground and Lava Point Campground are closed for the season as well as the Kolob Canyons Wilderness Desk. You can get permits at the Zion Canyon Wilderness Desk.