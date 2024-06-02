Zion National Park announces new traffic flow plans

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTNV) — Park rangers are getting ready to implement changes at Zion National Park to help with traffic safety issues.

The park is planning to reroute vehicles that exceed 11'4" tall, 7'10" wide, 35'9" long, or 50,000 pounds to routes other than the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway, which is the road across Zion National Park.

"These changes reflect months of discussions to find the best way forward to manage the historic Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway and increase driver safety," said Jeff Bradyburgh, Zion National Park Superintendent. "Our goal is to protect drivers, meet modern safety standards and ensure the integrity of the road and tunnels so that we continue to enjoy scenic drives on the historic Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway."

According to rangers, the highway was originally designed and constructed in the 1920s and 1930s. The road includes tight turns, steep grades, a large number of switchbacks, and relatively narrow lanes and tunnels. Because of that, rangers say it's harder for modern, larger vehicles to use the road safely.

Engineering and traffic studies showed large vehicles like recreational vehicles or motorcoach buses have to cross the center line in 18 locations where the road's turning radius cannot accommodate long vehicles.

Bridges are also rated for 50,000-pound vehicles while vehicles wider than seven feet, 10 inches and taller than 11 feet, four inches cannot pass through the tunnel while maintaining two-way traffic and require a tunnel escort.

Vehicles that exceed the specifications will still be able to enter the park and drive on open roads. However, if they are too large to safely drive on the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway, they can drive around the park on existing roads and alternate routes.

The changes are set to go into effect in mid-2026.