Your Photos: Another round of rain and snow moves through the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter weather conditions led to snow and rain moving into the valley Wednesday morning.

The morning rain and snow will exit around 11:00 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions from midday through the afternoon. Though an additional round of showers is expected after dark, with an increased chance of snow through midnight as temperatures drop to the upper 30s and 40s.

Viewers showed us what their neighborhoods looked like.

Darcy Spears Our 13 Investigates Darcy Spears shared this photo of her dog Roxy enjoying the snow at Red Rock

