Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Your Photos: Another round of rain and snow moves through the valley

Summerlin Snow
KTNV
Summerlin Snow
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:25:58-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter weather conditions led to snow and rain moving into the valley Wednesday morning.

The morning rain and snow will exit around 11:00 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions from midday through the afternoon. Though an additional round of showers is expected after dark, with an increased chance of snow through midnight as temperatures drop to the upper 30s and 40s.

RELATED LINK: TODAY'S FORECAST

Viewers showed us what their neighborhoods looked like.

You can send your photos and videos to desk@ktnv.com

Darcy Spears dog Roxy
Our 13 Investigates Darcy Spears shared this photo of her dog Roxy enjoying the snow at Red Rock
Sky Canyon snow

Sky Canyon web clip credit Francisco Garcia
Red Rock Snow
Red Rock Snow David Zorzi
Red Rock snow David Zorzi 2

Ridge Pine Street web clip credit Be Brie
Red Rock credit Alek Prieto
Red Rock snowball
Red Rock 3 Alek Prieto

Credit Tom Edwards
Providence snow web clip credit Ginger
Snow panorama
Snow

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH