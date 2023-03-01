Your Photos: Another round of rain and snow moves through the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter weather conditions led to snow and rain moving into the valley Wednesday morning.
The morning rain and snow will exit around 11:00 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions from midday through the afternoon. Though an additional round of showers is expected after dark, with an increased chance of snow through midnight as temperatures drop to the upper 30s and 40s.
RELATED LINK: TODAY'S FORECAST
Viewers showed us what their neighborhoods looked like.
You can send your photos and videos to desk@ktnv.com
Sky Canyon web clip credit Francisco Garcia
Ridge Pine Street web clip credit Be Brie
Credit Tom Edwards
Providence snow web clip credit Ginger