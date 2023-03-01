Heavy snow, rain causes closures, delays throughout Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter weather conditions are causing delayed openings and closures throughout Southern Nevada on Wednesday morning.

Currently, I-15 is shut down in both directions due to heavy snow on the road near Mountain Pass, causing major delays through Primm.

Additionally, Nevada State Police announced that SR156 and SR157 are both shut down at the chain area, while SR164 is in the process of being closed. California Highway Patrol is also in the process of shutting down all northbound I-15 lanes at Baker.

According to the National Weather Service Las Vegas, rain showers should turn widespread during the morning commute, and snow is possible in neighborhoods above 3,000 feet elevation on the west side and the south sides of the Las Vegas valley (like Lone Mountain, Summerlin, Rhodes Ranch, and Anthem).

Snowy morning west of Lone Mountain in Las Vegas @KTNV pic.twitter.com/kEjx0NraBK — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) March 1, 2023

Snow on the road has caused a delayed opening at Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive on Wednesday morning, though it is unclear when it will reopen.

Similarly, Gov. Joe Lombardo announced a delayed opening for all Nevada government offices due to "unsafe driving conditions."

Wednesday's forecast shows that morning temperatures will remain in the low 40s in Las Vegas, with southwest winds blowing at 25-40 mph.

The morning rain and snow will exit around 11:00 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions from midday through the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and western winds will linger at 15-25 mph.

An additional round of showers will arrive from the northern valley after dark, and there may be more snow than rain from this evening through midnight as temperatures hover in the upper 30s to nearly 40.

Lows late tonight will drop to the mid-30s as northwest winds linger at 25-40 mph (yielding wind chills in the 20s).

Heavy snow remains in the forecast in the Spring Mountains today, as well as across Lincoln County, Mountain Pass on the I-15 in Southern California, the Cajon Pass on the I-15 in Southern California, and north of St. George on I-15 in Southern Utah.

