'You'll be inspired': Las Vegas' only single artist museum celebrates the life and legacy of late artist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of National Galleries and Museums Month, Channel 13 highlights the only single-artist museum in Southern Nevada, right here in Las Vegas.

More than 250 pieces are currently on display at the Rita Deanin Abbey Museum.

In addition to being an artist, Rita Deanin Abbey also taught at UNLV for decades. This year, she was inducted into the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

"She was driven, she was fierce." Laura Sanders, Executive Director of the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum

Deanin Abbey spent decades creating pieces inspired by nature.

"Even her bronze pieces, you think it's from anatomy, but if you really look it's alluvial fans from the mountains or arroyos from the desert washes," said Laura Sanders, Executive Director and longtime friend of Deanin Abbey.

Locals can get $5 off when visiting the Rita Deanin Abbey Museum. In the coming weeks, the museum will also be hosting several events. You can find more information about those events and how to visit the museum here.