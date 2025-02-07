You asked, we answered: Digging deeper to understand expanded social security benefits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this week, we reported on the Social Security Fairness Act, a new law that impacts nearly 50,000 federal and state retirees in Nevada.

Since then, many of you have reached out with questions, so we spoke again with Las Vegas financial expert Brad Zucker to get answers.

What is the Social Security Fairness Act?

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law on January 5, 2025, eliminates restrictions that previously reduced or denied Social Security benefits for government employees who did not contribute to the system.

This includes teachers, police officers, firefighters, and federal workers covered under pension programs like Nevada PERS and the Civil Service Retirement System.

Who is Now Eligible for Benefits?

Under the old system, retirees who only received a government pension were affected by the Government Pension Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision, which reduced or eliminated their Social Security benefits.

Now, under the new law:



Government retirees who did not pay into Social Security can now claim full benefits.

Spouses and surviving spouses who previously lost up to two-thirds of their Social Security benefits due to the GPO can now collect their full pension and full Social Security benefits.

Can the Law Be Overturned?

Some viewers asked if President Trump could overturn the Social Security Fairness Act, which former President Biden signed into law.

“There’s no doubt that the current administration has the ability to change the act—not because it was passed under President Biden, but because the Social Security Administration is facing a funding crisis,” said Brad Zucker.

Before the Fairness Act, economists warned that Social Security could be depleted by 2033. Now, the trust fund is supported by both taxes and investments, but experts say administrative challenges could delay the first benefit checks under the new law by up to 12 months.

Have More Questions?

If you have additional questions about the Social Security Fairness Act, email me directly at Shakeria.Hawkins@KTNV.com.