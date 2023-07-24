Yonutz opening new location in Henderson on Tuesday

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A donut chain is expanding in the valley.

Yonutz is set to open a new location in Henderson on Tuesday and is owned and operated by Josie Jones and her husband Zach. It's located at 334 West Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 100.

"We are thrilled to bring the extraordinary dessert experience of Yonutz to the Henderson community," Josie said. "Our goal is to create a haven for dessert lovers, where they can indulge in our unique Smashed Donuts, irresistible milkshakes, and extraordinary ice cream creations."

In addition to the grand opening celebration on July 25, Yonutz officials said they're also planning an end-of-summer bash on August 12 with giveaways, entertainment, and other surprises.

Yonutz started as a small business in South Florida before expanding across the country. The brand's first location in the valley was the Centennial Hills area, which opened in July 2021.

"[TikTok and YouTube celebrity] Angelo [Bahu] and I are thrilled for Josie and Zach for Yonutz Henderson's grand opening as it's our first-ever location in this awesome city and our second location in Southern Nevada," said Tony Bahu, CEO and founder of Yonutz. "We can't wait to continue smashing the ordinary across the nation."

Yonutz officials add the chain is planning on opening an additional 12 locations across the U.S. within the next year. According to their website, that includes a location in Spring Valley, located at 6435 South Durango Drive. However, no timeline was given on when that location will officially open its doors.