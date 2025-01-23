Yamaha and All Kids Bike team up to give new wheels to local kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It wasn’t a normal day at Elbert Edwards Elementary school in east Las Vegas for their kindergartners.

“Only one in four kids will get the chance to ride a bike and we wanted to change that,” All Kids Bike Executive Director Lisa Weyer said.

All Kids Bike teamed up with Yamaha on Wednesday to give $9,000 worth of bikes, equipment and lessons to 80 kindergartners. This program for their P.E. class is set to last for the next 10 years.

“We serve a Title I low income population so increasing the opportunity for students to be outdoors and be engaged in the community is crucial,” Edwards Elementary Principal Emily Petosa said.

It’s a crucial opportunity that can impact our kids well past their youth.

“It transitioned into a career of racing dirt bikes so that was very special for me,” Professional Motocross and Supercross Athlete Ryan Villopoto said. “For us to be able to present push biked balance bikes to these kids it’s a skill that you’ll learn and never lose.”

The 24 bikes are balance bikes, which are bikes without pedals, that allow kids to propel with their feet on the ground, giving them the practice to balance.

