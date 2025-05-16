Wynn Las Vegas agrees to pay $5.5 million due to illegal transactions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wynn Las Vegas has agreed to pay the Nevada Gaming Board $5.5 million to the Nevada Gaming Commission for alleged violations of the Nevada Gaming Control Act and regulations of the Nevada Gaming Commission.

On Thursday, the Nevada Gaming Board announced a proposed settlement with Wynn Las Vegas in regards to a complaint alleging that Wynn Las Vegas had participated in activities related to unregistered money transmitting businesses, facilitating international monetary transactions, allowing proxy betting and other prohibited monetary transactions.

The complaint also claims instances where former employees of Wynn LV allowed international patrons to obtain and/or transfer money improperly for the purposes of wagering, and allowed wagers to be placed for other patrons at the Wynn, a violation of the gaming licensee's anti-money laundering compliance program.

In addition to paying a fine of $5.5 million, there are also other conditions and remediations the Wynn must meet, including enhancements to Wynn's LV's anti-money laundering program, additional training and employee awareness of the anti-money laundering requirements.

The Nevada Gaming Commission is scheduled for approval on May 22.