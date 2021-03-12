Wynn hotel-casino to equip security officers with ballistic body armor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wynn hotel-casino is enhancing its existing protocols and equipping armed security officers with ballistic body armor.

RELATED: Coroner identifies security guard shot and killed in murder-suicide at Wynn

A spokesperson tells 13 Action News the change is being made after a review of their security protocols.

The decision comes two days after a security officer was killed inside the employee parking garage. Police say a man who worked at the hotel shot the officer before killing himself.