Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

Wynn hotel-casino to equip security officers with ballistic body armor

items.[0].videoTitle
The Wynn hotel-casino is enhancing its existing protocols and equipping armed security officers with ballistic body armor. A spokesperson tells 13 Action News the change is being made after a review of their security protocols.
These are images of the Encore hotel and casino located on Las Vegas Boulevard and is owned by the Wynn.
Posted at 12:24 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 03:24:43-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wynn hotel-casino is enhancing its existing protocols and equipping armed security officers with ballistic body armor.

RELATED: Coroner identifies security guard shot and killed in murder-suicide at Wynn

A spokesperson tells 13 Action News the change is being made after a review of their security protocols.

The decision comes two days after a security officer was killed inside the employee parking garage. Police say a man who worked at the hotel shot the officer before killing himself.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018