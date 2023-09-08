Wynn, Encore to reintroduce self-parking fees for non-resorts guests at end of month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wynn and Encore Las Vegas announced on Friday that self-parking pees will be reinstated later this month for all non-resort guests.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 a.m., parking fees for both resorts will be $20 per day, with the first four hours free. Valet parking will be $40 per day, according to hotel officials.

According to a news release, complimentary self-parking will be extended to "all registered Resort and Tower Suite guests, Wynn Poker Room guests, Private Access members, and Wynn Rewards members in the Chairman, Platinum, and Black tiers."

Additionally, complimentary valet parking will be "available to guests staying in the Wynn and Encore Tower Suites, Wynn Rewards Black and Chairman Card members, Private Access members, and guests of Delilah," according to the hotel.

Officials add that the new parking policy stems from an "anticipated increased demand for parking at nearby attractions" and a "high volume" of events in the area.

For more information, please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.