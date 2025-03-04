World's largest health technology conference kicks off in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — HIMSS 2025, the world's largest health technology conference, kicked off in Las Vegas at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

The three-day event focuses on a multitude of topics, including how the use of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and robotics can improve the healthcare industry.

Organizers say there will be 30,000 attendees from 70 countries and 2,000 speakers and exhibitors, including keynotes from Simone Biles and General Paul Nakasone, former director of the NSA.

Lauren Whittington, head of marketing with Informa Markets, says the global event can help to improve the healthcare industry right here in our valley.

"Locally, of course, this is going to be transformative from an education perspective and a networking perspective," Whittington said. "The idea share and the exposure to new technologies and how AI and how all of these revolutionary ideas are moving healthcare forward, the way I like to think of it is it's going to have a ripple effect. Las Vegas is at the heartbeat of it, and it's going to ripple around the world."

The conference will continue through March 6. Those hoping to attend can still register online here. You can also do walk-up registration at the Convention and Expo Center.