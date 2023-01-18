World of Concrete brings bricklaying competitions, innovative products to the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a lot of construction this week in the valley this week as the annual World of Concrete Trade Show returns to Las Vegas once again.

Event organizers say that more than 60 thousand people are expected to attend to see the latest and greatest in the construction industry, and on Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Convention Center was in full swing.

While many come to World of Concrete to see the most innovative products and trends in the industry, many others come for the various competitions held throughout the event.

Some of the skills contests include Masonry Madness and the Toughest Tender, which both put the skills of apprentices in both the masonry and bricklaying professions to the test.

The biggest competition by far is the Bricklayer 500 Competition, where masons from all across the country come to Las Vegas to compete and lay as many bricks as possible in an hour. The mason with the highest number of bricks and the fewest mistakes will walk away with the title of Grand Champ, plus some cash and a brand-new truck.

While the competitions are a good deal of fun, and show of what it takes to be the best in your industry, the biggest takeaway for construction workers and the general public alike are the products, techniques and technology on display.

Shawn O'Malley, a Regional Manager of Spec Mix, told KTNV that World of Concrete definitely shines a major light on the construction industry for both those in and out of the trade.

"World of Concrete is actually one of the largest trade shows in the country. A tradesman can just come in and learn about all the new products and the innovative products that are available to them to help build our country's infrastructure," O'Malley said. "Everything from the schools and the hospitals and the skyscrapers, it all stems from concrete. Concrete and masonry are involved in everything — this is how we build the world."

Oftentimes, O'Malley says, trends that are first promoted in trade shows like World of Concrete can have a major influence on trends in home building and popular materials.

"Everything comes down to cost," O'Malley said. "These trends can make contractors more efficient in their trade, and help them lower costs as much as they possibly can so that the economy can survive."