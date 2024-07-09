'Work with Purpose': Hiring event for non-profit job seekers set for August 10

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're considering a job path in a non-profit field, a local hiring event for prospective job candidates is coming to Las Vegas on August 10.

The "Work with Purpose" hiring event will be at the Opportunity Village Smith Family Campus located at 6300 W. Oakley Boulevard. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hiring managers and representatives from various local non-profits will be there to meet candidates looking for a job path in southern Nevada.

Among participating non-profits are:



Opportunity Village

Grant a Gift Autism Foundation

Catholic Charities

Communities In Schools

Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada

Interested candidates need to RSVP at the event page at this link.

“If you’re not sure what you’d like to do at a nonprofit, attending Work with Purpose is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our community organizations and what careers are available,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO of Opportunity Village.