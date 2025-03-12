Women’s History Month: Impact and accomplishments of Nevada's Judge Tierra Jones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March is Women’s History Month, a time to reflect on the achievements of women who have shattered barriers and left their mark. In our own community, women continue to break new ground in various fields, like Judge Tierra Jones, a powerful figure in the courtroom whose impact is felt beyond her role.

A Trailblazer in the Courtroom: Judge Tierra Jones

Judge Tierra Jones is the first African American woman to serve on Nevada’s 8th Judicial District Court. She is at the center of some of Las Vegas’ toughest criminal cases, imparting justice for victims and making sure that those who break the law face the consequences of their actions.

Inside the Courtroom of Judge Jones

Inside Department 10 of the 8th Judicial District Court, Judge Tierra Jones shoulders a responsibility few can imagine. The cases she oversees are often high-stakes, where lives are changed in an instant, and it’s Judge Jones who makes the difficult decisions that will shape the future for those involved.

“Empathy definitely plays a role daily in the things that happen because it’s a huge part of justice and it’s a huge part of fairness, but there’s a lot of other things that also play a factor in order to balance that. It’s my responsibility to do what I feel is just.. and I’m a firm believer in every case, justice looks different,” Jones said.

As the presiding judge over the court’s homicide program, Jones handles some of the most serious and high-profile criminal cases in the region, including murder cases that track directly to her courtroom. These are often among the most complex and recognizable crimes in Las Vegas’ history.

You may remember some of the high-profile cases she’s presided over:



The Fatal Alpine Motel Fire : Six people lost their lives, and 13 others were injured in what became the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history.

: Six people lost their lives, and 13 others were injured in what became the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history. 2022 Las Vegas Strip Stabbing: Another recent case involved a mass stabbing on the Strip, leaving two dead and six others injured.

Regardless of the crime, Jones said she approaches each case independently and fairly and understands that every situation requires a unique balance of justice.

Her journey to the bench

Judge Jones' journey to becoming one of Nevada’s most influential judges was shaped by her upbringing. Raised in the small town of Hawthorne, Nevada, she was inspired by her mother, who saw early on her daughter’s natural skills of persuasion and believed she would excel as a lawyer. And indeed, Judge Jones became a lawyer, ultimately earning a top seat in the busiest court in the state.

“A lot of people were like there’s no way that she’s young to make it, like that’s the way that small-town thinking comes, but if you believe you can do it, you absolutely can,” Jones said.

Her career began in public service, first as a public defender, then as a prosecutor with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. These roles allowed her to experience the justice system from both sides.

“Doing both of those jobs, you see it from the sides of the fence,” she says. “I’ve sat in the detention center being someone’s last line of hope, the only glimmer of hope they have. But I’ve also sat next to someone who has lost their child to violence and wants the system to bring justice,” she said.

In 2017, Jones made history as the first African American woman appointed to the Nevada District Court by then-Gov. Brian Sandoval. She recalls the moment with pride.

“One of the best days of my life because it’s one of those feelings where I felt like I had earned this opportunity, but it was also a new challenge for me, a challenge to demonstrate that he made the right choice and that I was cut out for this,” she said.

A life of service beyond the bench

Judge Jones’ impact goes beyond her work in the courtroom. In 2023, she was asked to preside over the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill, a significant moment in her continued role as a respected leader in the community.

When she’s not presiding over cases, Jones dedicates her time to mentoring young people, helping them understand how the judicial process works and encouraging them to follow their own dreams.

“Success isn’t just about your past experiences; it’s about how hard you work to get where you want to go,” she says.

