Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada offering discounted mammograms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada is marking the occasion by offering discounted mammograms for people that don't have health insurance.

"As a breast cancer survivor, I understand the critical importance of early detection," said WHASN President and CEO Dr. Rebecca Herrero. "No woman should ever have to delay or forgo a mammogram due to financial constraints. We are committed to ensuring that all women, especially those in underserved communities, have access to the breast healthcare they need."

The clinic will be offering screening mammograms for $100 for patients without insurance. The clinic said that's a discount of more than 50%. The discount will be available at both WHASN Mammography Center locations, which are at 7481 West Lake Mead Boulevard, #110, and at 9120 West Post Road, #200.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the limited-time offer, you can contact WHASN's Mammography Center by calling (725) 201-9988 or visiting their website.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Cancer Society, recommendations state starting in their 40s, women should have a mammography screening every one or two years and should discuss screenings with their healthcare provider.