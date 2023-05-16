Woman wins $239K jackpot on three-card poker at the LINQ Hotel + Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman from Nuevo Leon, México won a jackpot of $239,054 at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas, a hotel spokesperson announced.

Angelica Veronica Alejandro was playing Three-Card Poker when she landed the six-figure Mega Jackpot.

She plans to use the money for her child's college education costs and tells other people wanting to win a jackpot to "just keep playing!," according to the Caesars spokesperson.

Caesars says Alejandro was visiting Las Vegas on vacation and was playing at the poker table for two hours before placing down a royal flush.