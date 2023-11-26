Woman taken to hospital following Spring Valley fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman has been taken to the hospital after a fire in Spring Valley.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, this happened on Saturday at 5:21 p.m. at 5415 West Harmon Avenue.

Whenever firefighters arrived, the flames were out. However, first responders found a woman who had severe burns and was in cardiac arrest. She was taken to the hospital to be treated.

As of Saturday night, there is no word on the woman's condition.

Department officials said there was no structural damage due to the fire and the cause is under investigation.