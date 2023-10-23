Woman rescued after falling down well in Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — A 68-year-old woman is recovering from her injuries after falling down a well over the weekend.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, this happened on Saturday at the Richardson Townsite near Union Pass, off of Highway 68 in the Black Mountains.

Investigators said technical rope teams from Golden Valley Fire and Search and Rescue responded.

The well was dry, about four feet wide, and about 15 feet deep.

A rescuer was able to be lowered into the well and rescued her.

The woman was taken out of the well and transferred by a River Medical ambulance to a CareFlight medical helicopter where she was evaluated by medical personnel.

No further details about the incident, including her condition, have been released.