Woman placing 14k flags to honor fallen soliders in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the past five years, Dawn Kramer has honored her father and thousands of other veterans with an emotional tribute at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

What started as a deeply personal act has become a Veterans Day tradition, where Kramer organizes the placement of flags on each grave in remembrance of the service and sacrifices of the fallen.

This is where my father is interred and I feel like he should be honored along with everyone around him.

Kramer, who travels from Michigan to Nevada each year, said her father, a Marine, served in the Korean War from 1947 to 1952.

Kramer first visited the cemetery in 2018 and her vision to honor not only her father but all veterans buried here has since grown.

This year, she has gathered volunteers and supporters for an effort to place 13,000 to 14,000 flags on the graves in time for Veterans Day.

“Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. at the U section of the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, we will be placing and honoring at least 13,000 to 14,000 men and women who served,” Kramer said. “I am so excited that this is the fifth year, and I want everyone to come and have a great time.”

Kramer hopes the ceremony will bring the community together in a show of respect and remembrance. She said the annual event is her way of keeping the memory of her father and all veterans alive through this powerful display of patriotism and gratitude.