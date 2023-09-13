Woman injured, four pets die in Bullhead City house fire

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A woman is recovering at the hospital after an early morning house fire in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Fire Department, this happened around 4:30 a.m. this morning in the 800 block of Terrace Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home. They were able to get all of the humans out of the home. However, four animals died, including three dogs and one turtle.

A woman was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. However, her condition is unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross is working with the family to find a place to stay since the home is currently "uninhabitable".