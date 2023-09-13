Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Woman injured, four pets die in Bullhead City house fire

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Bullhead City fire - 9/13/23
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 19:46:32-04

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A woman is recovering at the hospital after an early morning house fire in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Fire Department, this happened around 4:30 a.m. this morning in the 800 block of Terrace Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home. They were able to get all of the humans out of the home. However, four animals died, including three dogs and one turtle.

A woman was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. However, her condition is unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross is working with the family to find a place to stay since the home is currently "uninhabitable".

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH